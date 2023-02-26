Fatoba Defeats Fayose, Obayemi, Others as INEC Declares Bamidele Winner 

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1, Hon. Fatoba Olusola Steve, as the winner of 2023 Ado, Irepodun-Ifelodun Federal Constituency election.

Equally, the senatorial candidate of the APC in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has been declared the winner of the senatorial poll by INEC in Ado-Ekiti.

With the announcement of Bamidele as the winner of the Ekiti Central Senatorial District, he will be the first senator in Ekiti Central to be re-elected into the National Assembly since 1999.

The INEC Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof. Opoola Bolanle Tajudeen, made the declaration on Sunday at the INEC constituency collation centre in Mary Immaculate, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the results declared by INEC, Fatoba Olusola of APC polled 39,182 votes to defeat the son of former Ekiti State Governor, Oluwajomiloju Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came a distant second with 12,295 votes and Obayemi Toyin Temidayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came third, with 10,899 votes.

Other candidates’ results as declared by INEC are: Odu Ayodeji Olurotimi of African Democratic Party (ADC), 401 votes; Akomolede Mary of African Democratic Party (ADP), 215 votes; Daramola Oluwafemi Victor of NNPP, 273 votes; and Ogunrinde Kolade Idowu of ZLP, 272 votes.

Bamidele was declared the winner of the senatorial election by the INEC Returning Officer for Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Prof. J. Sola Omotola, at the state Collation Centre, INEC State Headquarters, New Iyin Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Sunday.

He pollled 69,351 to defeat Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola of PDP who polled 26,181.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters was at his victory thanksgiving service, which held at Babamuboni Memorial Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti with his wife, family members, friends and political associates on Sunday.

Bamidele also appreciated the people of Ekiti Central Senatorial District for giving him yet another privilege and democratic mandate to represent them in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.