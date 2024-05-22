Food Security: Nasarawa Govt Begins Cultivation of 10,000 Hectares of Land





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The NaaKsarawa State Government has begun cultivation of 10,000 hectares of land as part of initiatives to boost food security in the country.

Governor Abdulkahi Sule had consequently inspected progress of work on the portion of land earmarked for the food security programme at Jangwa in Awe Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the inspection, the governor, however, said his administration has no intention of taking away farmlands from local farmers, but that they stand to benefit from the project.

“Our plan is to work out with them, and do what we call outgrower scheme. Even here (Jangwa) we are going to do some outgrower programme. The idea is not to take away the land from local farmers.

*The idea is to ensure that local farmers are given the opportunity in form of employment and outgrower scheme. That means they can be given fertilizers, chemicals, tractors, and seedlings. When they harvest, they have a ready market. We are the buyers,” he stated.

While expressing satisfaction with the progress of work on the site, Governor Sule pointed out that Nasarawa State was among the states selected for the food security initiative under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“This is our farm in Jangwa already in the process of being tilled. We are going to apply fertilizers in the next two or three days, and by that time, we will be able to harrow the field. In fact, we are harrowing and planting seeds at the same time.

“The essence of coming today is to follow up and see how far we have gone with the process. We have brought some tractors and to monitor the progress of work,” he said.