FG Moves to Ensure Safety of Hajj Pilgrims

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Federal Government has said that it is committed to ensuring the safety Nigerian Muslims embarking on this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by providing them with the necessary care and support.

The government gave the assurance when it presented consignments of medicines and vaccine to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for the benefit of this year’s Hajj Pilgrims.

Among the drugs presented to the Pilgrims Commission were antimalarials, antihypertensives, analgesics, antibiotics and other essential drugs.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to mark the official handover of the essential drugs for hajj pilgrims, Executive Secretary of the National Primary Heath Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina said that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and NPHCDA was deeply committed to the cause of the pilgrimage

“On behalf of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, it is with great pleasure and a deep sense of responsibility that I address you today as we undertake a crucial mission to safeguard the well- being of our Nigerian pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey of Hajj this year.

“As our fellow citizens undertake this physically demanding pilgrimage, it is our duty to ensure their safety and provide them with the necessary care and support. The Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) is deeply committed to this cause,”he said.

Aina said that through the collaborative efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, the agency NPHCDA was able to procure regular supply of travellers vaccines (CSM, Td, Inflenza and BoPV) to all the States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the agency was also mandated to source and provide carefully curated essential medical supplies which include; antimalarials, antihypertensives, analgesics, and antibiotics among other essential drugs.

The NPHCDA boss said: “These drugs will serve as a vital resource for our pilgrims, offering them timely and essential medical assistance throughout their sacred journey.

“We express our heartfelt appreciation to the esteemed Chairman, Board members, Directors and staff of the National Hajj Commission for their invaluable partnership”.

“The handover of these medicines today exemplifies the Federal Government of Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of our citizens, especially during such a significant religious undertaking”.

While recieving the medicines from Dr. Jololudeen Ardo who represented NAHCON boss pledged to ensure the judicious use of the drugs for the benefit of Hajj Pilgrims.

He also promised to render proper account of the deployment of the drugs .

