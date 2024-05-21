Obi: Untrained Youths will Be Nigeria’s Problem in Future

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that an untrained youth will constitute problem for Nigeria in the future.

Obi stated this Tuesday during a visit to the College of Nursing Sciences, Adazi Nnukwu, Anambra State, where he donated N10 million for the maintenance of its facilities.

He said: “I have heard all the challenges you people listed, and I assure you that aside our coming here today, we will come again before the year runs out.

“We will continue to do more despite what we have done before. The work you do here preparing nurses is critical because nurses represent the critical part of our health sector.

“I have been going all over the country to put smiles on the faces of people and invest in them and give them hope because the people we fail to train today will be a problem to us in the future.

“We must invest in our young people. See the number of people you have as students here, and you are training them to become useful. If you don’t train them, they will be one a problems to the society tomorrow.”

He also thanked the college for its dedication in churning out qualified nurses and midwives.

“I remind you my dear nursing students, that nursing is a noble profession in which you will find fulfillment by serving society. I wish you well and urge you to continue to work hard as nurses as we unite our efforts in building a new Nigeria.

“Through many decades of producing qualified nurses and midwives, the College of Nursing Sciences, Adazi-Nnukwu has contributed immeasurably to the growth of our health sector and the development of our human infrastructure.

“By your labours and sacrifices, you have continued to produce well-trained nurses who make positive impacts both within the nation and in the international health sector,” Obi said.

Earlier, the institution’s Head of Department of Nursing, Mary Michael-Ezenwuba, applauded Obi for several other gestures he had extended to the institution, including construction of two lecture halls and two student hostels.