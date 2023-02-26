Despite Hitches, Omo-Agege Boasts He’s Confident of Tinubu, APC Victory

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday said that he was confident that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and other APC candidates would win the presidential and National Assembly elections despite hitches recorded in parts of the state.

Speaking to a team of journalists last night at Orogun, he scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) high on deploying BIVAS machines, which he said have boosted Nigerians’ confidence in the electoral process.



Omo-Agege, who voted at 11.11 am at Unit 19, Ward 2 in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area, said though there were pockets of security threats, the election was generally peaceful from the feelers he got from other parts of the state.

The Delta APC governorship candidate accused the PDP of deploying thugs to disrupt the election in some areas where they were unpopular due to impending defeat.



“The process, I will say, was going well from the outset; we knew that the PDP knew full well that they have no voters on the ground, and their plans to disrupt the electoral process by thugs sending in and that has been ongoing almost everywhere and of course, this is my community, they are not here. And they will desist from coming here; they know the consequences of trying that.



“But we are very confident that we will prevail at the end of the day. Ahmed Tinubu will be elected President. He will be elected President here in Delta, and then we are confident that we will win most of the National Assembly seats.

“As far as the governorship is concerned, we are very confident that we will win it. I think it is the expectation of everyone in the state that come March 11th, we will emerge. Our challenge was electing the President, which I believe will happen today. As far as the governorship is concerned, there’s a consensus in the state that there’s a need for change and that they are tired of Okowa and everything Okowa represents.



“So, my message for Nigerians is that today is a very beautiful day, a day that will determine what kind of Nigeria we will have in the next eight years, and we had the opportunity to make that decision, and it is my hope and expectation that we did the right thing,” he said.

On the performance of INEC, the Deputy Senate President said: “I don’t think the challenge we’ve had is from INEC. INEC, so far, has done an excellent job. But the challenge we had and we’ve expected of is security. We don’t have enough security manning most of the places.



He also accused the Delta State Governor and the PDP vice presidential candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, of allegedly recruiting men he clothed in military uniform who are disrupting the election in some parts of the state.



“There are some places they’ve not slept all through the night, shootings everywhere, attacks on APC people everywhere, and we’ve had it on intel that the governor of the state, Okowa has sewn military uniform for some people to wear, and they are wearing it, and it is our hope and expectations that we will be able to get the military to fish them out and arrest them. Now, these are facts,” he added.