Buhari, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi Win Their Polling Units

*LP wins all polling units in Presidential Villa, floors APC in Adamu’s polling unit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, George Okoh in Makurdi, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and their counterparts in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday delivered their polling units.



The APC presidential candidate scored 523 in Buhari’s Sarkin Yara Polling Unit in Daura, Katsina State, while Atiku and Obi scored three and zero, respectively.

Atiku also won the election in his polling unit 12 in Ajiya, Gwadabawa Ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State,

While Atiku secured 282 votes, Tinubu came a distant second with 57 votes.

Obi and Kwankwaso scored six and one vote, respectively.

Tinubu won his polling unit at Alausa, Ikeja in Lagos State, having polled 33 votes to beat his closest rival, Obi, who scored eight, while Atiku got one.

The total number of accredited voters was 43, while the polling unit had 324 registered voters.

Obi Wins Polling Units in Presidential Villa, Loses Others

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has won all nine polling units at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Obi won the polling units, Senator Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC came second, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came third.

The Polling Units (PU) where Obi won included: PU 121, 131, 021, 130, 126, 128, 122, 06 and 123

The results are as follows: PU 121: APC – 31; PDP – 32; NNPP – 1 LP – 58; AA – 1; PU 131: APC – 6;

PDP – 3; NNPP – 1; LP – 17. PU 021: LP – 58; APC – 31; PDP – 32 and PU 130: APC – 26; PDP – 24; LP – 113.

Others are PU 126: LP – 42; APC – 11; PDP – 12. PU 128: LP – 12; APC – 1; PDP – 0. PU 122: LP – 105; PDP – 16; APC – 29. PU 06: LP – 8; APC – 5; PDP – 2; and PU 123: LP – 86; APC – 44 and PDP – 21.

In Gombe State, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya could not deliver his polling unit as the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, polled 215 against Bola Tinubu’s 186 votes.

The two polling units that make up the Government House in Makurdi, namely Government House Protocol Polling unit 022 and Government House Arts Theater 011, were won by Obi.



Labour Party candidate Obi scored 42 and 139, respectively, just as Tinubu scored 16 and 59, respectively.

In former Governor Jonah Jang’s polling unit in Plateau State, Obi scored 239 votes to beat Atiku, who polled 29 votes. Tinubu scored only one vote.

While voting, Jang called on the people to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Meanwhile, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the North-east Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima National Campaign Council of the APC, could not deliver his polling unit as the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, defeated Tinubu.



Governor Yayaha, however, urged INEC to innovate other means of making the process much easier.

In Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has won his Ward 5, Unit 6 Ijebu-Owo, in Owo Local Government Area by a wide margin.

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Mr. Adewole Adebayo, was defeated in his polling unit at Unit 19, Ward 10 barracks road, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The final presidential results at Akeredolu’s polling unit showed that APC scored 269, followed by PDP, which had 11 votes. Also, ZLP scored two votes, ADC had three, and LP scored 22 votes

Kwara Gov, Gambari Win Polling Units in Kwara for Tinubu

Also, Kwara State Governor Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, won their polling units for the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

AbdulRazaq voted at Idigba Polling Unit 004 of Adewole in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state, where Tinubu polled 201 votes in the presidential ballot. In comparison, Atiku came a distant second with 42 votes.

On his part, Gambari won his polling unit 05 Open Space Fate Roundabout, Ilorin South Local Government.

In the presidential results obtained by THISDAY, APC scored 101, LP 95, while polled PDP 33.

LP Floors APC in Adamu’s Polling Unit

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has lost his polling unit to Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The APC national chairman cast his vote at Angwarimi Ward, GRA A1, LERCEST Office in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Announcing the presidential poll result, the LP presidential candidate polled 132 votes while the APC came second with 85 votes.

Saraki Delivers Ward for Atiku in Kwara as Lai Mohammed Wins Polling Unit for Tinubu

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday delivered his Ajikobi Ward 005, Ilorin in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State for Atiku and other party’s candidates during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

In the results obtained by THISDAY last night in Ilorin, in the presidential results, PDP polled 225 votes to defeat APC with just 75 votes.

Also yesterday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, delivered his polling unit 006 Oro Ward 2, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state for Tinubu.

In the results announced by INEC returning officer in the ward, APC scored 148 votes while Labour Party came second with 38 votes.

The Social Democratic Party polled 30 votes, while the main opposition PDP came a distant fourth with 19 votes.

