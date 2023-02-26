Alao-Akala’s Son, Olamiju, Wins Reps Seat in Oyo 

Latest Headlines
Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan
The son of former Oyo State Governor, late Adebayo Alao-Akala, Olamiju, has won a seat in the House of Representatives.
The young Akala of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Ogbomosho North/South/ Oriire Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof. Akeem Salami.
The former Chairman of Ogbomosho North Local Government Area polled 33,268 votes to beat his close rival, Olufemi Onireti of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 27,126 votes.