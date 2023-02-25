Police Arrest Rivers Lawmaker with $498, 000



Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested a House of Representatives member, Chinyere Igwe, who is also a strong campaigner of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged money laundering amounting to five hundred dollars.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, alleged that the federal lawmaker was caught in possession of about $500, 000, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.



The statement was released hours after the video and picture of the lawmaker had gone viral on social media, suspected to have been circulated by the police who effected the arrest.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday the media house supposedly belonging to the lawmaker in the state, was attacked by gunmen who threw explosive devices in the premises with intent to destroy the building.



Also, the business outlets of the federal lawmaker were shut down a few months ago by the state government who accused him of bunkering activities.

According to Iringe-Koko, “Police Officers from Rivers State Command deployed to INEC Headquarters Aba Road, today 24/2/2023 at about 0245hrs, while on stop and search, arrested one Ho.n Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency with a cash sum of 498,100 USD inside a bag in his car.



“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money. The AIG Election, AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

“The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.”

Meanwhile, a rights activist, Prince Wiro, has condemned the release of the video to the public by the police before the suspect was declared arrested.

Wiro, National Coordinator, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability, said “Nobody is above the law. Police can arrest, investigate and arraign anybody if investigation finds him/her to be in contravention of the law.

“However, it is highly unprofessional for an investigating officer to make public the video recording of interrogation of Hon. Chinyere Igwe or any other suspect.

Such records are only released in court when necessary.”

He however called on AIG Yaro, the supervising AIG in Rivers election to immediately order an investigation to ascertain how the video record of Igwe, was sent to the public in clear violation of investigation procedures, ethics and code of conduct of the police.

Wiro added that “The action of the officer who leaked the video to the public is highly unprofessional and it is my view that such officers should be unearthed and appropriate sanctions melted against them by the authorities to serve as a deterrent to others.”