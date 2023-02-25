Dakuku Accuses Wike of Instigating Violent Attacks on Politicians in Rivers

A former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has condemned the growing violent attacks on politicians in Rivers State, especially those perceived to be opposed to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, shortly on arrival from Abuja, Peterside expressed worry at the audacity of those carrying out the attacks without any form of condemnation from Governor Wike, who swore on oath to protect lives and property in the state.

He listed several instances where Rivers people have been attacked, harassed, harmed and their residences bombed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) without a whimper of reservations from the state government.

The 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, alleged that “tears, sorrows and blood” have been the hallmark of activities trailing the political life of the governor, who he says relishes in crude politics over ideas and decency.

According to him, “On Thursday, February 23rd, explosives were denoted at the Etche residence of Hon Charles Anyanwu, the APC candidate for House of Assembly. Early this morning (Friday), the houses of Chief Glory Emeh and Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja respectively, both of them pro-Atiku PDP politicians were dynamited. Hon. Gabriel Pidomson, another pro-Atiku PDP politician was also harassed by thugs suspected to be loyal to Wike.

“Hon. Chinyere Igwe, serving member of the House of Representatives was also attacked this morning and money in his custody seized.

“Same yesterday, prominent Labour Party leaders in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas were harassed and intimidated. Most of the attacks on Labour leaders were by known local government functionaries who operated without let.”

The APC stalwart reminded Governor Wike that “there will always be his day in the court of Rivers’ people,” where he would be made to answer for all the atrocities that happened during his term as governor of Rivers State.

“Our forefathers had a dream of a great state, where ideas, decency, liberty and industry would be the benchmark of political engagements but we have been unfortunate with the present governor, who is anything but responsible and graceful.

“It is a shame that we have such a scenario where a sitting governor would declare his fellow Rivers people enemies of the state and even go ahead to threaten them of dire consequences, hence no surprises of what is being played out today.

“One thing is for sure, a day of reckoning will come for Wike and his cohorts. No amount of injustice meted on Rivers people will go unpunished, the governor will be made to answer for all the charges when the time comes.

“I want to call on Rivers people not to be cowed or feel dejected by the machinations of evil people; this state belongs to all of us and no one man is more Rivers than any of us. We shall resist this dangerous trend and God being on our side, we shall conquer.”