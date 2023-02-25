Buhari Votes in Daura, Displays Ballot Paper

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has voted in his country home, Daura in Katsina State.

The president, who arrived the polling unit which is a working distance from his house, was accredited at about 10.07am.

President Buhari, in company with his wife, Aisha, after accreditation, collected the ballot papers and went into the cubicle to vote for candidates of their choice in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The president thereafter displayed the ballot paper for people to see his choice of presidential candidate before putting it in the ballot box.

