  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

Breaking : Tinubu Wins Makinde’s Polling Unit 

Breaking | 14 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The  presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the polling unit 1 of ward 11 in Ibadan North East local government where Governor Seyi Makinde, of Oyo State cast his vote.

Tinubu polled 104 votes while Labour Party has 82 votes 

ADP 2 votes; PDP 27 votes; APGA 2 votes; AA 01 and 27 void 

