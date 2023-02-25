Absence of Security Personnel Raises Fears Among Voters in Sokoto Metropolis

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Absence of security personnel in most polling units within Sokoto Metropolis has created fear of attack by political thugs among voters.

A voter who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonimity said he’s a supervisory agent of a political party. He noted that most of the polling units he visited within the Sokoto town had no security agents.

Confirming the situation the APC state chairman Alhaji Isa Sadiq Acida told THISDAY that the reports he got from the party agents across the state stated that there were absence of security personnel in most of the polling units in the state.

At the time of filing this report, he was trying to call the situation room of INEC.

Acida urged the people of the state to remain calm saying even if it’s takes three days, those on the line will be allowed to cast their votes.