  • Saturday, 25th February, 2023

Absence of Security Personnel Raises Fears Among Voters in Sokoto Metropolis

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Absence of security personnel in most polling units within Sokoto Metropolis has created fear of attack by political thugs among voters.

A voter who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonimity said he’s a supervisory agent of a political party. He noted that most of the polling units he visited within the Sokoto town had no security agents. 

Confirming the situation the APC state chairman Alhaji Isa Sadiq Acida told THISDAY that the reports he got from the party agents across the state stated that there were absence of security personnel in most of the polling units  in the state.

At the time of filing this report, he was trying to call the situation room of INEC.

Acida urged the people of the state to remain calm saying even if it’s takes three days, those on the line will be allowed to cast their votes. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.