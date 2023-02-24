Zamfara PDP Guber Candidate’s Convoy Attacked

Gunshots were fired at the motorcade of the Zamfara People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, Thursday night in Gusau. In the convoy was the wife of the PDP guber candidate in the state.

The state Anti-thuggery squad has been accused of perpetrating the attack.

The attack took place at about 11 pm local time.

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party had secured a court order restraining the anti-thuggery squad from all forms of activities in the state.

In a press conference Friday in Gusau, the state capital, Lawal accused Governor Matawalle of playing the dirtiest of politics.

The statement read in parts: “It is a matter of record that last night the Zamfara State-backed anti-thuggery committee ambushed my entourage; the reason for this press conference was to address a horrific and disturbing incident in Gusau, Zamfara State.

“At around 11:30 pm on Thursday, 23/2/2023, my motorcade conveying my wife and her entourage was ambushed by a state-sponsored militia disguised as Anti Thuggery Committee armed to the teeth with guns and other fatal weapons besides A. A Rano filling station, off Sani Abacha way, solely aimed to assassinate me for political reasons.

Lawal added: “During the attack, two of my police security escort, an inspector, a sergeant, and five other civilians were and are currently receiving treatment for gunshot injuries at Federal Medical Center Gusau.

“If you recall, just over a month ago, the same anti-Thuggery committee stormed the Gusau motor park in Gestapo style and killed two innocent civilians, including a little kid, for political reasons. Any sensible person should condemn this barbarism and do-or-die politics employed by the Matawalle-led administration in the strongest terms.

“I call on the Inspector General (IG)of Police and the Zamfara State commissioner of police to look into the illegal activities of the Zamfara Anti thuggery committee that bear illicit firearms to destabilize the frail security of the State on the eve of the presidential election.

“I implore the IG and all other law enforcement agencies to conduct a proper and holistic investigation of this matter and prosecute whoever is found responsible for this attack on innocent persons, regardless of his status or position in government.

“This cowardly act is an apparent attempt at political assassination targeted at my person for political reasons, which is unacceptable.

“I call on the general public, our party supporters, and well-wishers to be law abiding and remain vigilant against those who are hellbent on retaining power at all costs. The blood of any civilian is not worth my political ambition.

“I will pursue this matter using all lawful means to its conclusion.”