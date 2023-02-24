Linkage Assurance Offers Consumer Value Support for Partners

Linkage Assurance Plc has announced value support services that would enable its broker partners deliver efficient services to numerous customers across Nigeria.

The company in a statement said it is by this move, unveiling digital service solutions and platforms that will enable broker partners reach that mass population of uninsured Nigerians.

To this end, Linkage Assurance Plc will be hosting over 300 Insurance Brokers at the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) bi-monthly Members Evening.

The Company would leverage the opportunity of the Council’s bi-monthly program to break new grounds in its relationship with Brokers.

The event which is scheduled to hold in Yaba Lagos on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, would be an hybrid of both virtual and physical and would be held simultaneously via zoom platform.

The Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance, Mr. Daniel Braie described the opportunity as timely and with great potentials that would culminate in better business relationship with Insurance Brokers that controls the largest chunk of Insurance Business in Nigeria.

Braie noted that the hosting of Brokers forum would create opportunity for the Company to discuss matters pertinent to the advancement of the Insurance Industry, most especially, at this crucial time.

According to him, Linkage Assurance Plc was incorporated on 26th March 1991 and was licensed to cover and transact non-life insurance businesses on 7th October, 1993.

”Linkage, a leading insurance service provider in Nigeria with reputation for prompt and accurate service delivery, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, has repositioned itself in the insurance industry, to provide Insurance solutions with a highly motivated and professional team, applying the state of the art technology”.

“Through our alliance with reputable financial situations and growing investment in human capital and information technology, we maintain the professional requirement of a global reputable insurance company, “he noted.