Frank Urges Northern Leaders, Clerics to Rally Support for Atiku

*Ohanaeze youths endorse all PDP candidates

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has appealed to Northern leaders, Clerics and youths across the 19 Northern states to mobilise support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in tomorrow’s election.

Frank, in a statement, yesterday, said it was obvious that both Bola Tinubu of APC and Peter Obi of Labour Party were ethnic champions, and had run ethnic and religious campaigns in such a way that placed the North at disadvantage if either of them won this election.



Frank said Obi has visited nearly all the Churches with various Pastors openly endorsing him while Tinubu has been playing ethnic politics of ‘Emilokan’ (It is my turn), hence the need for the Northern leaders and Clerics to speak the truth to their followers as they go to Mosque on Friday.

He said the move became necessary because other two frontline contenders Obi and Tinubu have practically turned the game to ethnic and religious matters, hence the North should not put their son Atiku to shame during the election.



“It is very important at this point in time for the Northern elders, Clerics and the youths not to sit on the fence but rally round Atiku Abubakar like some Yoruba leaders, faction of Afenifere and PANDEF have done to Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu based on religion and ethnic factors.



“We have seen some southern leaders like Chief Adebanjo openly threatening war if a southerner does not win this election. Again, the activities of the five southern governors, who are all Christians are part of the plot against the North, which must be resisted if Nigeria will continue as one.

“As a true southerner, I believe in one Nigeria and strongly believe too that the only candidate that can unify Nigeria and make her remain as one is Atiku Abubakar, who already has a blueprint and determination to restructure Nigeria in such a way that will benefit the North, West, East and

South.

“I am, however, calling on Norther elders and other organisations in the North to take a bold step by publicly endorsing Atiku as Southern Pastors and other groups have endorsed Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, have also endorsed Atiku and Ifeanyi Okowa for president and vice president as well as all candidates of the PDP.



The endorsement was given at the maiden Igbo Youth Town Hall meeting held in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Igbo Youths led by Mazi Livinus Obasi Onu, said, the youths were concerned about the drifting economy and insecurity plaguing the once peaceful South-East and Atiku and Okowa to ensure they reverse the challenges facing Ndigbo.

Responding, Okowa said the Atiku-Okowa Presidency would apply dialogue to unite Nigerians and provide more jobs to the teeming youths with the setting aside of $10 billion for MSMES.



He further said that a constitutional amendment would be carried out to devolve more powers to states and local governments and to also enable states establish their police force to tackle insecurity in their various states.

“Throughout Nigeria, there is cause for every youth to worry and there is the need for the Igbo youths to be more worried because insecurity in Igboland is now more worrisome than other parts of the country. The policies of the APC government in the last eight years have impacted badly on the Igbo man particularly, the traders.

On resolving the crisis in the South-east, Okowa said Atiku had assured them that he would dialogue with key stakeholders with a view to releasing leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, within the first 100 days of his administration.

“There is need for dialogue and we have said there is need to release our brother Nnamdi Kanu. Atiku has said he will open up dialogue assuring us that through dialogue process, he will release Nnamdi Kanu within 100 days. The elders of Igbo land have made the request and it means it was important to them,” he said.