Confusion in Edo Labour Party as Two Factional Chairmen Attend INEC’s Event in Benin

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

There was confusion at the weekend at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Edo State, as two factional state chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) were present.

The state chapter of the LP has been having a leadership crisis with Elizabeth Ativie and Kelly Ogbaloi, claiming the leadership of the party in the state.

Both attended the meeting organised for political parties and security agencies ahead of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in the state.

Sources at the meeting said Ativie is the head of the 17-man caretaker committee loyal to the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, while Kelly Ogbaloi is loyal to the governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Olumide Akpata.



The Ogbaloi-led state executive had penultimate Friday ratified the purported suspension of Abure as the national chairman of the party by his ward executives in Arue-Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area.

In retaliation, the Abure-led LP national leadership sacked the Ogbaloi-led state executive and inaugurated a 17-man caretaker committee, led by Elizabeth Ativie.

Abure said the dissolution of the Ogbaloi-led executive was occasioned by the expiration of its tenure in April 2024.

The stakeholders’ meeting was chaired by the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu with other top management staff of the commission from Abuja and in the state, present.



Ativie, while introducing herself, said she is the youngest and the latest political party chairman in the state.

“I am Right Honourable Elizabeth Uyimwen Ativie. By the grace of God, I am the youngest and the latest chairman in town, the Chairman of the Labour Party, Edo State,” she said.

Also introducing himself, Ogbaloi said: “I am Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi (KSE), Chairman, Labour Party, Edo State.”