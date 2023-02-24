DPKAY Group Donates Campaign Vehicles for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu 

Ayodeji Ake

In support of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and ahead of the reelection of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Chief Executive Officer of DPKAY International Group, Dele Akinola, has supported the movement with campaign vehicles.

Presenting the vehicles to the campaign committee in Lagos recently, he noted the support was birthed from the tremendous work the Lagos State government had done with the aid of mentorship from Tinubu, evidently developing the state into a business-friendly environment.

He said Sanwo-Olu, within the space of four years, had touched every ministry, delivered the mandate he promised, and thus deserves a second term to continue his good work.

Akinola said the campaign vehicles, which include space buses and cars, would aid the easy movement of the campaign train.

Receiving the vehicles at the Sanwoolu/Tinubu Campaign office in GRA Ikeja by Chief of Staff & Sanwoolu Campaign Director, Tayo Ayinde, Cardinal James Odunbaku and other campaign directors, appreciated the gesture. They promised that his contribution to the victory of Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwoolu/Hamazat would not go in vain.