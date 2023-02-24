  • Friday, 24th February, 2023

2023 Elections: FCT Security Committee Assures Residents of Safety

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Security Committee has assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory of their safety during and after the elections and has urged them to troop out in large number to exercise their civic responsibility.


The FCT Security Committee meeting was presided over by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu and was attended by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Bashir Mai-Borno, all heads of security formations in the FCT, chairmen of the six Area Councils of the FCT, secretaries of FCT Mandate Secretariats, chairman of the FCT Council of Chiefs, as well as some directors of the FCT Administration.


The committee said adequate security arrangement had been made to guarantee the safety of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the residents who are expected to vote in the election that holds tomorrow and on March 11.


 It made the assurance following its meeting held in Gwarimpa I District, Abuja. The committee also urged residents to conduct themselves in a lawful manner during the exercise and vote for candidates of their choice.
 It noted that all potential flash points that could lead to the breach of peace have been carefully mapped out and appropriate surveillance measures have been put in place to maintain law and order in the FCT.


 It further reviewed all security concerns and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness by the respective security formations in the Territory and concluded that the 2023 general elections can hold in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the territory.
The committee noted the proactiveness of the FCT Administration in restricting commuter movements around the International Conference Centre, Abuja, which is the Collation Centre for the 2023 Presidential election. It warned that it would not tolerate any act inimical to the peace and development of the Territory.

