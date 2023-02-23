Polls: IG Warns Mischief Makers, Orders Movement Restriction on Election Day

Deploys six helicopters to geo-political zones

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, last night warned mischief makers seeking to interfere with Saturday’s election not to test the resolve of the Nigeria Police and security agencies.

But in order to ensure that the presidential election is effectively monitored from the air, against any form of violence, the IG also ordered the deployment of six armed helicopters to the six geo-political zones of the country.

He declared that the police was determined to “deal decisively with any individual or groups that might want to test our common resolve”.

He also ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day.

The order, is, however, with the exception of those on essential services such as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters among others.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the measures were designed to ensure a safe and secure election.

“Consequent to the first part of the 2023 general elections, the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, across all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, the IG, Usman Baba, has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc”, he said.

The order, the statement said, was part of measures emplaced to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the conduct of elections.

It said the order was aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.

“Similarly, the IG sternly warns all security aides and escorts to desist from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.

“He emphasises that only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centres.

“All state-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management”, it said.

The police high command sought the understanding of the populace on the inconveniences the restriction might cause.

It urged all active electorates to be law-abiding and turn out en masse to exercise their franchise.

“He, however, warns that the NPF will deal decisively with any individual or groups that might want to test our common resolve and might to ensure a peaceful election.

“The IG, therefore, enjoins all citizens to shun vote buying, vote selling, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation, snatching of ballot boxes, and other criminal acts as the Force and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all violators of extant laws, most especially the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), are brought to book”, it said.

The police further urged all members of the public to contact the NPF and the Joint Election Monitoring and Operations Room domiciled at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, via the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ available on Android and ios, or via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631 to report suspicious persons, activities or request security response.

“Similarly, other joint operations/election situation room numbers will be released by all state police commands respectively, for emergency contact”, the statement read.

It was gathered that four of the helicopters are ready for deployment and would leave Force Headquarters Abuja this afternoon. The remaining two are expected to leave Abuja today.

“The one for South-west will be stationed in Lagos. We learnt that, the one for South-South would be stationed in Calabar, Cross River State capital. We also gathered that the aircrafts are capable of conveying 10 armed personnel.

It was further gathered that the helicopters were capable of hovering in the air for over one hour “The one to be stationed in Calabar is capable of flying to Asaba, Warri and to Benin,” a source disclosed.

“The helicopters are capable of firing gunshots from the air. But this is election. We will not fire gun shots. We will use minimum force such as smoke tear gas.

“We only use maximum force by shooting when we are fighting bandits or armed criminals”, the source further said.

It was further gathered that 60 pilots were said to have been deployed for the elections.

The Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Police Airwing Department, AIG Danladi Lalas will be monitoring the pilots operations from Force Headquarters Abuja from Thursday till Monday.

The source said the zonal pilots will be networking with Commissioners of Police (CPs) of each state in their respective zones to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.