NANS Names New Horizons Boss, 2022 Man of The Year



Nosa Alekhuogie



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has named the Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, as the association’s 2022 Man of the Year.



According to NANS’ President, Com. Usman Umar Barambu, the award is in recognition of Akano’s leadership acumen, passionate professional capabilities, fervent and productive contribution to the societal development of the nation, and support for humanity.



“Through Akano, many youths from Universities, Polytechnic, and Colleges of Education have enjoyed numerous scholarships, internship, job placement, mentorship, and skills acquisition in the last 20 years across Nigeria and Africa,” Barambu said.



NANS’ Deputy Senate President, Elvis Ekundina, while presenting the award, said the leadership of the association remained happy with all the support that Akano has been rendering to Nigerian students and youths.



He said: “We appreciate a man who has thought it expedient to build a nation, a man who has always been at the forefront of building leaders of today and leaders of tomorrow. We believe history will never forget a man who turned a village into a city, and history will still never forget a man who turned a city into a village,” Ekundina said.