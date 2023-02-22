Court Stops Imo Gov, Security Agencies from Invading CUPP Spokesperson’s Home

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, from authorising security agents to invade the country home of the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Nigeria, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The court also barred the governor from

acting through or together with the police, the State Security Service, Ebubeagu Security Network and other security agencies from framing up, inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the opposition spokesperson.

Ugochinyere is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency.

The governor, by the court verdict, is forbidden from framing up any trumped up charges or allegations of commission of offences of treasonable felony, terrorism, murder, arson, kidnapping, publishing of seditious materials other threats to national security.

In a ruling on an exparte application brought by the CUPP spokesperson, the judge also granted the prayers for substituted service of the originating processes on the governor of Imo State and the Ebubeagu Security Network to be served through any adult staff of the Imo State liaison office, Abuja.

Ugochinyere, who has been attacked by armed men at least thrice since December 2022, has consistently pointed accusing fingers at the state government and her agents for being behind the attacks on him for his exposure of the grand manipulation of the Nigerian voters register in what is today popularly called Omuma Magic.

Since then, it has been a back and forth between Ugochinyere and the Imo State Government and her agents.

However, the last attack on the residence of the CUPP spokesperson was captured on tape by CCTV cameras showing the invaders terrorizing occupants of his house, stealing items and destroying property.

The court also granted an order setting aside, quashing, invalidating and nullifying any charge filed against Ugochinyere or any remand order against him while also restraining the respondents from further invading the family house and his residence in Ideato or abducting, beating, humiliating or assassinating him, his supporters, motorcade or campaign convoy.

Justice Adepoju thereafter adjourned the matter to March 1, 2023 for the hearing of the motion on notice.