Leighton Kings Lead Lagos Teams Dominance of 2023 NPA/ GTCO Lagos Polo

The prestigious 2023 NPA/GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament climaxed with pomp as brand new champions emerged in the high-goal and medium-goal categories of the glamorous Game of Kings at the weekend.

Revered for its robust competition, the 2023 Lagos international fiesta that galloped off with 36 teams jostling for four major cups and a handful of subsidiary prizes, saw the home teams sweeping all the major titles and subsidiary laurels in an emphatic campaign.

Spread over three weeks of high octane polo, the prestigious fiesta reputed as the biggest polo festival in Africa packed punches as Leighton Kings team led the Lagos race for glory, winning four big titles in a sensational swoop.

Leighton Saopolo victory in the high stake Majekodunmi Cup, Lagos Open Cup, Independence Cup and Dapo Ojora Memorial Cup respectively, was the motivation the home teams needed to go all the way, as Lagos Art Hotel and Trojan /ARK added the Oba of Lagos Cup and the Sani Dangote memorial Cup respectively to give host Lagos total domination.

The final week of the international event that featured top foreign professionals and the best of Nigerian players was still a Lagos affair all the way as Lagos GDF Global outpaced local rivals, Trojan /Ark and Golden Ranch from Kano, to win Low Cup and the Chief of Naval Cup respectively.

Other best performing teams that left lasting impressions during the international festival include Lagos Dania A+, winners of Owen Cup, Tharwa team winners of the Cancer Bowl, Lintex Intercontra, winners of the Italian Ambassador’s Cup.

Individual awards and Prizes were handed out to Bowale Jaolaoso, Muyiwa Oni, Baba Dantata, Kunle Tinubu, Kayde Awogboro, Kaarl Alakija, among others for their distinguishing performances.

The Nigerian premier polo tournament was witnessed by the movers and shakers including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, King Diette Spiff , Oba Saheed Elegushi, Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, business Tycoons, diplomats and thousand s of enthusiasts.

Lagos Polo Club President, Bode Makanjuola who described the tournament as one of the most successful in years, stresseed that the campaign for the Majekodunmi Cup, Open Cup, Low Cup and Silver Cup prizes, were most competitive and the most exciting in years.

He thumbs-up all the corporate sponsors for promoting polo in Lagos and in Nigerian as a whole, noting that the relationship between Lagos polo and sponsors over the years has had a positive impact in the development of the game of kings.

Tournament Manager, Mayowa Ogunnusi promised that next year would get better as it has always been over the years adding that “it was a three week of thrilling polo experience for the lovers of the game.”