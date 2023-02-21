Afe Babalola Slams FG over Closure of Universities for Elections

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, has berated the federal government for the closure of all universities in Nigeria by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, as directed by the Executive Secretary, of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed.

The legal luminary, who described the action as illegal, noted that the education Minister had no statutory power to direct the NUC to close down the universities for election, pointing out that the forced closure of the universities has done irreparable damage to students.

Babalola, made the remarks in his address during the 5th induction ceremony of 123 medical doctors, who just graduated at ABUAD, held at the Alfa Belgore Hall of the institution in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

According to Babalola, “The problem has been worsened by scarcity of money by banks and automated teller machines (ATM), all of which made transportation back home more dangerous than ever before.

“Under the NUC Act of 1974 and the Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act of 1985, the Minister has no statutory power to issue a directive to NUC to close down universities. I refer in particular to section 4(2) of the 1974 (NUC) Act.

“If you want to destroy a nation, you don’t need bayonet, bombs or nuclear warheads. All you need is to destroy the education of the nation. The illegal closure has adversely affected the curriculum particularly in respect of private universities, which are reputed for their predictable academic calendar and absence of strike actions.”

Specifically, Babalola pointed out that Nigeria has criminal code and other legislations have provisions which the government and law enforcement agents could evoke to deal with any person, whatever his class, who the security agents have reasons to believe as likely to put security of staff, students and properties of respective institutions in jeopardy.

On new constitution, Babalola pointed out that the problem that is causing apprehension among the transactional politicians is the 1999 Constitution.

“It is this constitution that has made politics the only lucrative business in Nigeria today. This is responsible for the orgy of ‘do or die’ politics”

The Registrar, Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, Dr. T.A.B. Sanusi, inducted the 123 medical doctors from the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, into the medical profession.

The induction ceremony was for the 2022 graduating set and the 5th Induction ceremony of the MBBS programme of the institution.

In her speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, said this year’s induction was particularly significant as 100 per cent pass was recorded for the new brand medical doctors.