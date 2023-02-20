FITC Partners CFA to Host National Economic Development Outlook

FITC in collaboration with CFA Society Nigeria, has organized the second edition of the National Economic Development Outlook Series (NEDS) 2023, to equip individuals and organizations with a firm understanding of the macro-economic environment in Nigeria and how to win under the circumstances.

The virtual event held recently, with a cross section of speakers, panellists, local and international economists, and participants across the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, securities markets, and industry regulators, who came together to share and learn contemporary insights on the programme theme; “What Next for Nigeria’s Economic Growth? Overcoming Inflation, Rising Interest Rates, Debt and Uncertainty”.

In her welcome address, the host, and Managing Director/CEO FITC, Chizor Malize, stated that the NED series is one of the Institute’s visionary programmes, that brings together significant personalities to deliberate on the issues that are critical to the nation and its economy and to provide business insights for organizations to steer and navigate the unique and precarious economy.

President of the CFA Society, Nigeria, Ibukun Oyedeji, reiterated the focus of the event, which deliberated on economic issues, overcoming inflation, Nigeria’s rising debt profile, the outlook on fixed income, equities, Monetary Policy Rate, the Finance Act 2023, its implementation and the comparison of it to the prior Finance Acts in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, delivered the keynote address, which he anchored on the Federal Government 2023 Budget. He statedthat the current reality is that the world is in the eye of the storm, the ripples of the geopolitical tensions have presented the global landscape with the perfect storm in which both the income statement and the balance sheet are in turmoil.

In his remarks, CEO, The CFG Advisory, Tilewa Adebajo, stated that Nigeria spent millions of naira on subsidies in 2022, buttressing that if these monies were pumped into the economy, instead of being used on subsidies, there will be a positive impact especially on the nation’s deficit. He also stressed the need for structural reforms of the Nigerian economy.

Building on Adebajo’s remarks, The MD, RMB Nigeria Asset Management, Kike Mesubi further reinforced the need to remove subsidy, noting that the amount spent on subsidy can be injected into the real sector of the economy, like infrastructure and real estate. “As it stands a huge sum from oil produce is spent towards subsidies, if that goes off, that is additional money to develop the economy and will ultimately increase the revenue that has been budgeted for the year” she said.

Partner, PwC, Mr. Kenneth Erikume speaking on tax revenues, commended the efforts of the FIRS in ensuring the tax administration process is digitized, while also introducing some reforms around taxation of non-residents, introduction of VAT collection, by digital service companies, thus growing tax revenue from 6.4 trillion in 2021, to 10.1 trillion in 2022, a 58% increase. He further analyzed this and noted some risks in performance for 2023.