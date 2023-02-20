Atiku Will Tackle Perennial Petrol Scarcity, Others, Says Rivers Lawmaker





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A federal lawmaker from Rivers State, Farah Dagogo has assured Nigerians that if voted in on February 25, 2023, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would put an end to the perennial petrol scarcity and other challenges facing the country that had remained intractable.

The representative of Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, expressed concerns over the genuineness of subsidy payments for petrol, which was said to be over N400 bilion monthly, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL ) report.

Sympathising with Nigerians facing untold hardship by queuing long hours for petrol sold at exorbitant prices between N350 and N400 per litre, Dagogo lamented that there was no justification for Nigerians to be suffering in such manner alongside the scarcity of naira notes.

In a statement yesterday, by Ibrahim Lawal, his Special Adviser on Media, Dagogo restated his belief that a vote for Atiku Abubakar as the president of the country would end the difficulties of getting petrol products and phase out other challenges experienced by Nigerians and make them a thing of the past.

The lawmaker said such challenges have already been adequately covered in Atiku Abubakar’s Five-point-agenda tailored towards restoring Nigeria’s unity, strengthening national security, fostering economic prosperity, improve educational delivery and re-structure the polity.

He also challenged state governors, particularly those that are already in court against the federal government on the new naira redesign project to extend such gusto to the high cost of petrol in spite of subsidy payments, adding that, “the people are also being affected by such obnoxious policies.”

“With just days to the presidential elections, this is another clarion call to Nigerians to understand and know that the future and survival of Nigeria is paramount and more important than any individual pursuit. On the 25th of February, 2023, we all, within the voting range, will have a more than a say on the future of Nigeria.

“We have lots of problems bedeviling us, insecurity, scarcity and high cost of petrol despite an alarming exorbitant subsidy payments of over N400 billion monthly, bad roads, inept governance and a whole sad lot.

“However and thankfully we have someone with the midas touch to solve these problems. His name is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He has identified these problems and proffered a workable solution with his five-point-agenda.

“Nigerians are suffering daily occasioned with high petrol cost that has led to high cost of living. I believe it will be of great comfort to Nigerians, if our governors can channel the energy they displayed in the redesign and phasing out of old naira notes towards petrol scarcity and its high cost.”