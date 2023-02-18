Uzoamaka Aniunoh Explores Love in Directorial Debut

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Uzoamaka Aniunoh has taken a leap in her career with her directorial debut titled, ‘Love Language’. The movie explores the complexities of love and relationships. It tells the story of Chioma, played by Uzoamaka Aniunoh, and Abdul, played by Adam Garba, as they deal with their love differences.

Their relationship is put to test following a conversation which reveals a lot about their lives that they didn’t know before. ‘Love language’ highlights the importance as well as the challenges of intertribal relationships, offering fundamental human questions rooted in cultural differences and tolerance. It presents people truthfully and without judgment, doing what they deem best to be heard, seen, and understood.

Written and directed by Uzoamaka, ‘Love Language’ is a mirror through which we see ourselves. Produced by Josh Olaoluwa, and shot by Joseph Adeniyi Omobulejo, with Orire Nwani as the creative producer, while Mudiakeoghene Ori-Jesu is the executive producer.

Uzoamaka who embarked on her acting career in 2017, is first inspired by being an artist. She is armed to create, practice, and demonstrate art in all its forms. According to her, “I’m exploring directing, and who knows, I may paint pictures in months from now. The process of creating something out of your imagination inspires me.”

She further explains that it’s incredibly powerful to think of something and then create it so honestly that it moves the people who consume it. Adding that, “The one challenge I was faced with in the process of making ‘Love Language’ was that I had to direct and act at the same time… It wasn’t, however, a challenge that disrupted my creativity because I had the best team working with me.

“My creative producer, Orire Nwani, made sure I followed the directions I communicated without worrying about its reflection on screen. He had my back completely. If he felt differently, he’d have me watch it and decide. Other than that, my team made sure I had nothing to worry about.” On what’s next for her, Aniunoh who is fortunate about her directorial debut said “I am writing a feature-length film at the moment. There’s no pressure at all, but it’s special. And when it’s done and ready, you will be the first to know.”