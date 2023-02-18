‘Living Witness’ Wrong

EXPRESSION by Ebere Wabara

WRONG: “Obituary announcement”; right: obituary. An ‘obituary’ is an announcement.

DAILY INDEPENDENT of February 2 welcomes us this week with a school-boy howler: “…there is no way any constitution amendment could mediate on (in) the invidious and divisive forces they spawn.” You can also mediate between A and B.

“…has given a graphic details on how her husband was killed.” Get it right: a graphic detail or graphic details, depending on context.

“Then, I remembered yesterday when these same set of rulers.…” Platform of shame: either this set of rulers or these sets of rulers, as stylistics and intended message entail.

“…after all, we are living witnesses (are there dead ones?) to the fact that powerful men of yesteryears (yesteryear)….” Just witnesses to the fact!

“So instead of constructing a borehole to bring portable water….” Spelling counts, too: potable water. Always spell-check.

“It is an inchoate group, an amalgam of contending forces and power blocks (blocs).…”

“…others blamed the government on (for) not having the patience.…”

“Others yet believe the dead soldiers deserved the treatment meted (meted out) to them because….”

“Despite the siege laid by the US, Britain and Northern Alliance forces against (to) Kunduz which is.…”

“They look relaxed even though the Pakistan (Pakistani) government had just announced the closure of.…”

“…former Minister of Information…and former PDP National Secretary engaged themselves (each other) in a media war….”

“Tribunals of Inquiry Act: It’s ((Its) compulsive power contravenes citizens’ rights to serve and is estimated at…comprising of….” Please, delete ‘of’ in the interest of lexical orderliness.

“No fewer than 36 persons lost their lives in a ghastly (fatal) motor accident on the Zariap Funtua road at the weekend.” Can reporters just leave out this ‘fatality’ verbiage which is encompassed in the loss of lives except the sentence has to be reconstructed.

“Jos, the capital of Plateau State (another comma, please) is one of the few cosmopolitan towns that has (have) enjoyed peaceful co-existence recently. This is underscored by the law of proximity (towns that have—not Jos).

“On that note, he revealed that the in-flight service will speak volume (volumes) of Nigerian people and culture.”

“They point accusing fingers at the military.…” For a better society, let us rewrite: They point the finger at the military….

“Infact (In fact), a trip to market squares and sweat-shops, which are….”

“Indeed (a comma, please) PDP is at crossroads.” Yes, indeed, PDP is at a/the crossroads.

“Those at the helms of affair in these institutions…” Fixed expression: at the helm in these institutions

“For 150 years of independence of the Latin Americans, there have been over 100 coups d’etats caused by selfish political class.” Get them right: coups d’etat and a special political class or the special political class, as the case maybe.

“As the existing political parties in Nigeria tear themselves (one another) into shreds….”

“Man arrested over wife’s death” The man was arrested for his wife’s death.

“Recently, the chairman of Parents/Teachers Association of Federal Government College….” Education and English without tears: parent-teacher association.

“Insecurity in (on) campuses….”

“Remember the police are under the control of the Lord of Aso Rock who received no less than thirty million naira, unsolicited, from the Anambra-born moneybag (moneybags) when he contested the presidential election in 1999.”

“Taraba police begins ‘stop and search’ operation across the state” Sterility: ‘police’ always in plural form. And this: stop-and-search operation

“Jukun, Tiv clash: Igbo women raped, properties looted.” ‘Property,’ in this context, is uncountable.

“I’ve seen too many progressives turn cold turkey in the end in spite of their honest efforts at the onset (outset, in this instance) to change the system.”

“The successful bidding process, award of GSM licences and eventual launching (launch) of the services of the operators in Nigeria give cause for celebration.” ‘Launching’, in this particular usage, belongs to the archives!

“…he had to abandon the bicycle that we borrowed (lent) him for that purpose and made a hasty retreat to….”

“Niger threatens to hands-off (hands off) sponsorship of pilgrims”

“Over-aged players invade U-19 camp” Get it right: overage players.

“A senator who muted (mooted) this idea had this to say….”

“…in their heydays (heyday) they never imagined the time would ever come….”

“The day after the panel’s first meeting with the president (a comma, please) one of the commission’s counsels….” ‘Counsel’ is unchanged even n plural applications.

“From the foregoing, Japan seems to have learnt it’s (its) lessons from the atomic bomb episode.”

“It did happen leaving immense tragedy and loss in (on) its trail.”

“And I am not just talking about the siege armed robbers have laid on (to) the home of virtually every Nigerian, high or low, rich or poor….”

“That was what I had at the back of my mind when I almost stopped my junior (younger) brother.”

“It is not that I see Igbo land as an hostile region.” Modern trend: a hostile region

“…the president and other stakeholders in the nation’s well-being rubbed minds (exchanged ideas/views….)—it is impossible to rub minds!

“He had ordered that more soldiers be posted to the troubled (trouble) spots….”

FEEDBACK

THE NATION ON SUNDAY of February 12 refers: “The starting point of new look is to jettison our selfish individualism.” Wouldn’t it have been better if it was just selfishness or individualism?” (Elder N.E. Ijachi/Otukpo/Benue State/08052612721)

RESPONSE to last week’s edition: “Please, let your esteemed readers know that ‘presently’ connotes ‘soon’ when it comes at the end of a sentence. Once it starts a sentence, it means ‘at the moment’. (Charles Iyoha/07033775454)