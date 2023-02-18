Inkblot Productions, Biodun Stephen Collaborate for ‘Big Love’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Movie production house, Inkblot will in a couple of weeks make public the cast of its forthcoming movie titled, “Big Love.” Just as it will commence shooting in the coming weeks in Lagos. The cast unveiling will comprise some of the star actors the company has worked with in recent past. Recall that award-winning director and founder of Shutterspeed Projects, Biodun Stephen was recently named by Inkblot Productions to write and direct the new movie.

The movie is one of Inkblot’s four films slated for theatrical release in 2023. A romantic drama, Big Love explores the eruption of love between Adil, a young and passionate man chasing his dreams and Adina, a focused and independent woman making ends meet at a graduate training camp. Adina’s fears and a secret threaten their budding love. Speaking of the exciting partnership, co-founder of Inkblot Productions, Zulumoke Oyibo expressed delight in the upcoming project.

“Biodun Stephen is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated directors with a distinct voice that constantly finds her audience. We are excited to have her on board for our upcoming movie. This is a significant partnership for us and one that will undoubtedly yield exceptional results,” she said.

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Stephen said: “Inkblot Productions is at the forefront of African cinema, and I am excited to be working with them on this new project.

“I believe that together we can create a truly groundbreaking film.” ‘Big Love is billed for a July 2023 theatrical release. The film will be co-produced by Keme Bedford who was part of ‘King of Boys’, ‘New Money’, as well as the latest title – ‘Love in a Pandemic’.”

Stephen’s who has a good number of movie credits to her is already working on the sequel of her much favoured film, ‘Breaded Life’.

Stephen’s feature film, Breaded Life, was well-received at the cinemas and was a continental hit on Netflix. The film was also nominated at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in the Best Actress in a Comedy and the Best Movie in West Africa categories. Some of her other scripts and directorial include The Visit, Tiwa’s Baggage, Joba, A Simple Lie, Happy Ending, Picture Perfect and Progressive Tailors Club.