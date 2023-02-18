 2023: APM Adopts Atiku-Okowa’s Joint Ticket

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) has adopted the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the February 25, 2023 election.

National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Dantalle said the decision was taken at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.

He said crucial national issues particularly the upcoming presidential election were deliberated upon.

Part of the statement read: “After evaluating the democratic credentials of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Allied Peoples’ Movement considers it appropriate in national interest to adopt them for president and vice president in the forthcoming election.

“Atiku-Okowa ticket is the best and the only presidential ticket to rescue the nation that has been drifting to anarchy.

“Nigeria needs a competent, experienced, visionary, resourceful and dynamic leader to resolve its multifarious challenges and chart a new course for the nation in next four years.

“APM has confidence in the leadership of Atiku-Okowa and will collapse its structures nationwide to campaign for their presidential ticket.

“The party will however, contest other elective positions including Senate, House of Representatives, Governorship and State House of Assembly seats.

“APM presented credible candidates for these positions and sure of victory in governorship and legislative seats.

“National interest supersedes partisan politics. We must join hands to rebuild our beloved nation and make Nigeria great again.

“The party urges Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for PDP’s presidential candidate and his running mate, Atiku and Okowa.

“The umbrella symbol of the party is big enough to accommodate fellow compatriots and turnaround the destiny of the nation.”