  • Saturday, 18th February, 2023

 2023: APM Adopts Atiku-Okowa’s Joint Ticket

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) has adopted the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator  Ifeanyi Okowa for the February 25, 2023 election.

National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. 

Dantalle said the decision was taken at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.

He said crucial national issues particularly the upcoming presidential election were deliberated upon. 

Part of the statement read: “After evaluating the democratic credentials of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Allied Peoples’ Movement considers it appropriate in national interest to adopt them for president and vice president in the forthcoming election.

“Atiku-Okowa ticket is the best and the only presidential ticket to rescue the nation that has been drifting to anarchy.

“Nigeria needs a competent, experienced, visionary, resourceful and dynamic leader to resolve its multifarious challenges and chart a new course for the nation in next four years.

“APM has confidence in the leadership of Atiku-Okowa and will collapse its structures nationwide to campaign for their presidential ticket.

“The party will however, contest other elective positions including Senate, House of Representatives, Governorship and State House of Assembly seats.

“APM presented credible candidates for these positions and sure of victory in governorship and legislative seats.  

“National interest supersedes partisan politics. We must join hands to rebuild our beloved nation and make Nigeria great again. 

“The party urges Nigerians to come out en masse and vote for PDP’s presidential candidate and his running mate, Atiku and Okowa. 

“The umbrella symbol of the party is big enough to accommodate fellow compatriots and turnaround the destiny of the nation.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.