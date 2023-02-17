Tribute to Imo Politician, Dr. Alex Obi

Amby Uneze in this write-up eulogises former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Dr Alex Obi, who died recently at the age of 68

“It is not the length of life, but the depth of life.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882). Emerson, through his journals, essays, lectures, and poetry, guided the development of American thought, spiritual expansion, and adherence to moral principles. His approach to living and to life was dynamic, forceful, and radical in its conception and fulfillment.

“Without Emerson’s legacy,” said Maglaras, “it would be difficult to imagine American cultural life and impossible to imagine the development of America as a society. Emerson is the spiritual father of the poetry of Walt Whitman, the music of Charles Ives, the teachings of Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Following the above assertion by a one-time great American, one also recalls another cerebral quotation of Chuck Palahniuk, a renowned novelist from Portland who said, “We all die. The goal isn’t to live forever; the goal is to create something that will.”

Today, we all mourn the demise of a father, patriot, builder, and achiever, who appropriately fitted in the words of both Emerson and Palahniuk. Chief Dr. Alex Obi, Ikemba Mbaise, was indeed a great political icon that came, saw, and conquered.

An accomplished medical practitioner, respected statesman, administrator and community developer, Chief Obi popularly known as Dr. Alex Obi was born on the 15th January, 1955 in Ile-Ife of today’s Osun State. His father, Godfrey Ogazi Obi of Oboama, Enyiogugu, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State was an Immigration Officer, and his mother, Mrs. Caroline Akuburuche Obi of Obetiti Nguru, Aboh Mbaise, was a successful business woman.

With academic and professional qualifications in the fields of medicine, administration and management, Obi commenced his formal education at St. Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Surulere, Lagos, and completed that level of education in his hometown, Oboama. He was admitted to Enyiogugu Secondary School, Mbaise, where he graduated with straight ‘A’s in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE).

He moved on to Federal Government College, Warri, Delta state, for his Advanced Level studies (Higher School Certificate Course).

Obi’s performance in the external examinations easily earned him admission to the College of Medicine of the famous University of Lagos (Unilag), which also supervised the renowned Teaching Hospital popularly known as ‘LUTH’.

His graduation with the MBBS in Medicine & Surgery in 1981 was a fait accompli. Some years later, He studied for and obtained a Diploma in Family Medicine from the National Post- Graduate Medical College of Nigeria.

Obi had a successful career in his chosen specialties and vocation. As a medical practitioner, his experience was enriching. Aside from serving under the guidance of some of the best in the profession, he also went through various postings, including rural areas.

A call to national service beckons and beyond the hospital wards, he undertook many strategic national assignments. They include: being a Trustee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Chairman, Board of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Lagos; Chairman, Board of Directors, Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO) and member, National Business & Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

As a leader and community developer, Obi’s leadership qualities became manifest early in his life. Among other roles he played, included being the Senior Prefect in his final year at Enyiogugu Secondary School and the Interim Student at LUTH.

He devoted his life to helping others, using his medical knowledge and expertise, as well as his political influence, to make a lasting impact on the communities he served.

A founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Obi served as the Imo State Chairman of the party for about five years and was very instrumental to the string of electoral successes of the party across the State.

More recognition came as he was elevated to a member, Board of Trustees of the Party and was part of several Government delegations.

As a community developer, Obi made tremendous impact. Among other recognitions, his contributions as a vibrant, dynamic leader earned him the traditional title, Ikemba Mbaise (Strength of the People of Mbaise).

At the national level, he was also a deserving recipient of the National Award of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Obi’s life was truly a testimony to the power of love, compassion, and pure selflessness, which manifested in him as a christian, husband, father, grandfather, brother and community citizen. He will be sorely missed.

He passed on, on his 68th birth-date, January 15, 2023, after a brief illness.

As we mourn his loss from this physical realm, we are comforted that he lived a worthy, fulfilled life as enunciated by Emerson and Palahniuk that life is to create something that will outlive us.

We pray that Almighty God will accept his soul in His Kingdom.