  • Friday, 17th February, 2023

House Committee Dialogues With Buhari, Insists Naira Change Unpopular

Nigeria | 41 mins ago

.Says it can jeopardise polls 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on new naira re-design and naira swap policy on Thursday has met with President Muhammadu Buhari, with a message that a lot must be done to mitigate the suffering of Nigerians following the naira crisis.

The committee, chaired by the House Majority Leader,  Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) met with the President at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

The lawmakers met with the president hours after his nationwide broadcast, where he declared that old N200 banknote circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023, to April 10 2023 when the old N200 note ceases to be legal tender.

The panel, in a statement, issued  by Doguwa, appreciated some of the good decisions by the President as contained in his national broadcast.

However, the panel insisted that a lot must be done to mitigate the suffering of the masses.

According to the House Leader: “The steps taken so far by Mr. President leave much to be desired. The policy is at this time very unpopular and is capable of creating a crisis in the country that could jeopardize the upcoming general elections.

“Mr. President may of course had good intentions in using the policy to tackle insecurity, reduce corruption and engender the global best practice in fiscal policy management but unfortunately due to wrong timing, and the work of some criminal elements in both the CBN and the commercial banks, Nigerians are left suffering”.

Urging Nigerians to be calm and maintain law and order, Doguwa said the parliament would continue to side with the masses and resist any policy that aggravate their sufferings.

“We also urge Nigerians to continue to be calm and pursue their lawful businesses within the ambit of the law as we will continue to explore available opportunities to make sure that government does only what is right and in the overall interest of our people,” he further said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.