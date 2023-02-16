Naira Abuse: Court Grants Nollywood Actress N5m Bail

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, granted N5 million bail to a Nollywood Actress, Ms. Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, charged with alleged tampering and spraying of the new Naira notes by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC preferred a two-count charge against Omoseyin, who was arraigned on Monday, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

The charges bothered on spraying and stepping on the newly designed Naira notes.

The defendant, 31, was alleged to have tampered with a total sum of N100,000 new notes, by spraying and stepping on same during an occasion in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge while the court had adjourned ruling on her bail application until yesterday.

In his ruling yesterday, Justice Aneke granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum.

The court held that the surety must be a public servant, and must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The surety is also to produce three years tax clearance.

In addition, the defendant was ordered to deposit her international passport with the court’s registrar.

He adjourned the case until April 3 for trial.

According to the charge, the defendant was alleged to have committed the offence on January 28 at the Monarch Event Centre in Lekki.

The Prosecutor, Mr. S.I Sulaiman, alleged that the defendant engaged in spraying and trampling on the newly designed Naira notes, while dancing at an occasion.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

The 31-year-old was arrested after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.

In the viral video, she was also seen flaunting wads of the new Naira notes.

The suit has been adjourned till April 3 for trial.