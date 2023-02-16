FMDQ Approves O3 Capital’s N5bn CP Programme

O3 Capital Limited has announced the approval of its N5 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme Registration with the FMDQ Exchange.

A statement from the company noted the approval was granted on the 7th of February 2023.

While commenting on the successful registration, the company’s CEO, Mr Abimbola Pinheiro, described the CP Programme as a strategic move for O3 Capital towards achieving the next phase of the growth plan. According to the statement, the objective is to expand the existing credit card portfolio and achieve international acceptance with a new Credit Card product in partnership with an international card scheme for the Nigerian market.

In his remarks, Director of UCML, Mr Egie Akpata, expressed delight with the successful registration of the O3 Capital Limited N5billion Commercial Paper Programme.

He said, “This reinforces our commitment to enable all our clients access the debt capital market and optimize their capital structure. We are glad that UCML Capital Limited was instrumental in the successful registration of the programme and thank the board and management of O3 Capital Limited for the opportunity to work with them.”

The opportunity to access the CP market as an alternative source of funding will further enhance O3 Capital’s ability to unlock value for all stakeholders with a platform to raise short-term finance within the Nigerian debt markets.