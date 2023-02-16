Court Remands Suspected Killers of Couple, Son in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday remanded suspects connected with the murder of Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, and their son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye.

The suspects, Adekanbi Lekan, Odetola Ahmed, Adeniyi Waheed, Fadairo Temitope, Adekanbi Adenike ,and Owolaja Anuoluwapo, were arraigned on a 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, felony, arson, setting properties ablaze, stealing, escape from lawful authority, amongst others.

The Police Counsel, Miss Oluwatosin Jackson moved a motion exparte pursuant to Section 306 of Administration of Criminal Justice Laws of Ogun State, praying for an order of the court to remand the defendants.

Jackson prayed the court to remand the defendants for 60 days in the first instance at Oba Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of the State Director of Public prosecution (DPP)

According to the counsel, the suspected killers, Lekan, Ahmed and Waheed, committed the offences on January 1, at about 1:30am at Ibara Housing Estate, in Abeokuta.

She said that the defendants conspired among themselves and killed Kehinde Fatinoye, a staff member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by piecing his neck with a knife, and his wife, Bukola Fatinoye, by hitting a sledge hammer on her head.

She also alleged that the defendant also killed the only surviving child of the couple Oreoluwa, by pushing him into Ogun river which led to his death.

The counsel explained that they stole six phones valued at N1.5million and one Hyundai car valued at 12million at gun point, from the couple, and later set the couple and the house ablazed.

She noted that Temitope Fadairo, Adenike Adekanbi, Owolabi Anuoluwapo and Usman Azeez conspired among themselves to commit felony to with accessory after the fact of murder

She said Temitope and Adenike assisted Lekan in relocating and hiding him at Akinbade area in Obantoko area in Abeokuta, by preventing the police from arresting him, while Azeez and Anuoluwapo conspired among themselves to buy the deceased car stolen from the compound

She explained that the offences committed contravenes Section 316,319(1)516,443,324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006 and Sec 1(2)(b) of the robbery and firearms special provisions Act CapRll laws of the federation of Nigeria 2004.

The Chief Magistrate II, Mrs Esther Idowu, however, ordered that defendants Lakan, Ahmed, Waheed, Anuoluwapo and Azeez to be remanded in Oba correctional centre

While Temitope and Adenike, were remanded in Ibara Correctional Centre for 60 days, pending legal advice from the office of the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She thereafter, adjourned the case until April 17 for mention.