Buhari Rejoices with VP’s Mother, Mama Olubisi Osinbajo, At 90

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended hearty felicitations to the Osinbajo family on the 90th birthday anniversary celebration of their matriarch, Mama Olubisi on February 16, 2023.

In a letter he personally signed, yesterday, the president thanked the celebrant for giving the country illustrious offspring like the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and his other siblings.

The congratulatory letter stated: “It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate with our dear Mama Olubisi Osinbajo, as she turns 90, entering the rare ranks of a nonagenarian.

“It is nothing but the sheer grace of God that spares a person to live up to 90, and we are thankful to the Almighty God that Mama has not only reached the milestone, she’s doing so in sound mind, and in good health, surrounded by accomplished offspring and doting family members.

“On behalf of myself, my family, and Nigerians, we rejoice with Mama, and wish her continued grace and joy in the Lord, all the days of her life. Amen.

“I am particularly pleased that the matriarch of the Osinbajo Family had thought it worthy to establish the Olubisi Osinbajo Foundation, which caters for the well-being of widows and families of clergymen. It is an initiative I recommend to other endowed people in our society, as it has lofty rewards not only here, but also in the hereafter.

“Thank you Mama for giving Nigeria the gift of your son and our Vice President, Professor ‘Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and his other illustrious siblings.

“Please accept my hearty congratulations. Happy 90th birthday anniversary.”

