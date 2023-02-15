  • Wednesday, 15th February, 2023

US Restates Confidence in Nigeria’s Electoral Process

Nigeria | 4 mins ago


Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, has expressed confidence in the ongoing electoral process in Nigeria.

Phee, who has been in Nigeria for a week-long engaging with civil society organisations, youths, the private sector, religious leaders, election officials, political party leaders and government representatives, gave the pass mark during a roundtable with journalists at the US Embassy in Abuja, yesterday.

Phee, in her comments on the pockets of violence to the build-up to the election, the scarcity of naira notes and the call for an interim government in some quarters, said: “We hope there would be no violence before, during and after the general elections.

“You have a good history from 1999 that you get stronger after each election and we are very proud of that. The US has a strong confidence in the election.”

She revealed that her country has so much interest in Nigeria because of the critical position the country occupies in the sub-region, Africa and the world at large.

She noted that Nigeria has a very robust electoral system that would ensure free, fair and credible general elections.

The US official while commending the peace accord signed by political actors which was geared towards ensuring a peaceful exercise, called on all Nigerians to shun actions that would undermine the democratic processes.

She challenged all Nigerians to show interest in the ongoing electoral process by fully getting involved.

She said: “INEC has assured that it is prepared to hold the election. That’s why Nigerians should take ownership of the election.”

