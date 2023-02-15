Nekede Poly Invents Electric Car, Drone As Rector Marks Four-Year Tenure

Amby Uneze in Owerri​

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Michael Arimanwa, says the institution has developed far-reaching inventions over the past four years of his tenure, including an electric car and a security drone.

He also promised that the institution would not victimise a student, Ogechi Okoroafor Sharon, whose controversial video went viral, as the polytechnic management continued to investigate her claim she graduated “with the help of God and her private part.”

Addressing journalists, the rector said due process would be followed in handling her claims in the viral video and make their findings known to the public soon.

While reeling out a list of abridged achievements he recorded in his four-year tenure, the rector said TETFetfund had assisted in meeting the set goals.

According to him, as the eighth substantive rector of the institution, he has provided transformational leadership consistent with 14 goals and 72 targets he set for himself before his emergence.

He had also redefined leadership with his disarming charisma, meekness, humility, brilliance and innovativeness, as his achievements are comprehensive, integrated and eclectic, embracing all the sectors of life at the foremost institution.

The rector, whose five-year tenure would end next year, stated that he had maintained the status of best-performing polytechnic in Nigeria, according to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Arimanwa maintained that a total of N400 million research fund provided by TETFund was spent on inventions, construction of a gas-fired crucible furnace, the rice-destoning machine, coconut-dehusking machine, palm-kernel cracking and separation machine, palm fruit digesting machine, presser machine, cassava grating machine, etc.

Meanwhile, the rector has promised that the school will continue to set moral standards for its students and staff. He disclosed that two lecturers were sacked for going against the polytechnic’s moral principles.

“We have removed heads of departments, downgraded some and barred some from promotion, those who go contrary to the policies such as sexual harassment, exam malpractice, in fact, two lecturers have been sacked,” he said.