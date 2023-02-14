  • Tuesday, 14th February, 2023

OAU Enhances Vision for Glass Innovation

Bennett Oghifo

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and an environmental outfit, Arcline Beehive Design Foundation (ABDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the awareness and education about glass innovation while celebrating its contribution, especially towards the attainment of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State, “The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on 18th May 2021 declaring 2022 as the International Year of Glass to ‘shine a light on the role of glass in our societies’ and show how glass can contribute to sustainable development. This has drawn attention to its importance in various sectors, from aerospace, automobile and construction industries to healthcare. Glass has always been with us and was recognized and celebrated during the United Nations International Year of Glass (IYOG) 2022.”

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and Arcline Beehive Design Foundation (ABDF) continue the celebration of the essential role of Glass through the ages from Mesopotamia to Rome, Europe, the near and far East, Africa and the rest of the world.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of Arcline Beehive Design Foundation, Architect Adeolu Okulaja confirms the partnership is geared towards championing and promoting research and innovation in Glass with a sustainable development approach.

Prof. Olubola Babalola, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) who is  also he Facilitator and Focal Person at Obafemi Awolowo University, stated that the University is pleased to be involved in this noble cause and will do its best to boost the provision of infrastructure for glass innovation as part of the learning curriculum and vocational training, while pushing to explore avenues for boosting its capacity to promote programmes in Glass technology for entrepreneurship.

