NDLEA Inaugurates Drug Rehabilitation Centre in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has inaugurated drug rehabilitation centre in Akwa Ibom State.

Inaugurating the centre, the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Marwa (rtd) stressed that effective treatment and rehabilitation of victims could cure illnesses caused by substance abuse in Nigeria.

Marwa, represented by the former Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom, Col. Yakubu Bako (rtd), said those who were already addicted must be treated and reintegrated into the society to contribute positively.

”Treatment and rehabilitation are part of the panacea to the substance abuse problem bedevilling the contemporary society.

”We can arrest a thousand and one traffickers every month but substance war will be in vain if we fail to apply professionalism in treatment and rehabilitation. For any country to make any headway in reducing abuse to the barest minimum, there must be a remarkable impact in drug demand reduction,” Marwa said.

According to him, there are only 24 government-run rehabilitation centres in the country.

He also commended the wife of Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Mrs Martha Emmanuel, for donating the centre to the NDLEA.

Speaking earlier, the State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, had said that the Command carried out sensitisation activities in 77 locations in the state in 2022 to create awareness on the dangers of drug abuse.

Bassey said the rehabilitation centre was donated by the governor’s wife through her pet project, Family Empowerment and Youth Re-orientation Initiative (FEYReP) for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

She said in 2022, the command counseled 265 people who used and abused drugs, rehabilitated 12 with substance use disorder, seized 460.344kg of assorted drugs.

Bassey said the command also arrested 348 suspects and secured 58 convictions in the state in 2022.

She commended the Akwa Ibom governor, his wife, who is an Ambassador, War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), for her contribution to the success in drug reduction in the state.

In her remarks, Mrs Emmanuel appealed to parents to nurture their children and wards to avoid involvement in substance abuse.

Emmanuel decried the rate of young people, especially school children, involved in substance abuse.

She said: ”I want to appeal to parents, please if your are taking this substance do not involve your children. Allow these young ones to grow and become better citizens of tomorrow. That’s what we want. And for our children, young boys in particular, this substance will do you no good, avoid these substance because of the consequences of taking these substance. Those who took it, could not go further in life. ”The substance wil make you to become useless in the society, rapist, armed robbers, trouble makers, gamblers and other social vices. By the grace of God, this centre has been put up to rehabilitate people, people that need help. If you know that you need help come here and meet with the Commander, they will offer you that help. This centre will bring succour, will bring an end for illicit drug users.”