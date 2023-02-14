  • Tuesday, 14th February, 2023

FG Begins Work on 132km Kano-Kongolom Road Under Tax Credit Scheme

Business | 46 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has commenced the ‘dualisation’ of the 132 km Kano- Kongolom Road under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (RITCS) funding mechanism adopted by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, performed the ministerial flag-off, supported by his counterpart from the Ministry of Water Resources,  Suleman Adamu, according to a statement by the ministry’s  Director, Press and Public Relations, Blessing Lere-Adams.

In his address at the event, Fashola reiterated the determination of the Buhari administration to address the road infrastructure gap in the country even at the twilight of his government.

He also pointed out that the continued participation of the private sector in the road tax credit scheme was a statement of confidence in the administration,  highlighting the huge  economic importance of road construction to include: job creation, reduced travel time and cost.

He appealed to traditional institutions in the area to advice their subjects who are  occupying the right of way within government’s roads  to vacate in order to give the contractors hitch-free movement during the construction.

In his message, Adamu said the project would have great economic  impact on the people and promised to provide all the necessary assistance to the contractors to deliver the road as specified.

In his remarks,  the Minister of State , Works and Housing, Umar El-Yakub stated that the current administration would leave no stone unturned in terms of such developmental projects

He appealed to motorists to bear with the government over the temporary inconveniences during the period of  construction .

The Group Executive Director of  BUA, International  Limited, the Construction Company handling the project,  Kabiru Rabiu , promised that the company would deliver quality job  and on schedule.

The 132km road originates from Dawanau roundabout in Kano town and terminates at Kongolom, a border town with Niger Republic. The road covers 61.15km across Kano State, spans 28.85km through Jigawa State and 41.50km through Daura to Kongolom border town in Katsina State.

