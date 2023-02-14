2023: Boost for APC as Ayodele Kusamotu Directs Loyalists to Support Tinubu, APC Candidates in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



A Former House of Representatives Aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Boripe,Odo-Otin and Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Osun State, Mr. Musbaudeed Ayodele Kusamotu, has directed all his supporters in Osun Central Senatorial District to give overwhelming support to the APC’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and other candidates of the party in the coming elections.

Other candidates, he said, included Senator Ajibola Bashiru; House of Representatives candidate in Ifelodun, Boripe and Odo-otin Federal Constituency, Dr. Moshood Oluawo, and the incumbent Osun House of Assembly Member, Dr. Mulikat Abiola, among others.

Kusamotu said: “We are in full support of Tinubu, and the immediate Past Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, as well as all the APC’s candidates in the state.

Kusamotu, however, commended the APC’s supporters for their courage and resolve to join the winning team.

He pledged that the incoming government under APC would not let them down in all ramifications.

He commended his supporters for their prayers and support for Oyetola, saying that their efforts would not be in vain.