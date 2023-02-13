Nairaxi Emerge Winner at 3rd Annual NCC ICT Innovation Competition 2023

Leading tech mobility startup Nairaxi, has coasted to victory after emerging Winner out of the selected startups that participated in the 3rd Annual NCC ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition in Nigeria.

Nairaxi had clinched the cash prize of 2million naira after demonstrating excellence in its capacity to bridge the digital divide by adopting innovative and creative tech solutions to drive economic development in Nigeria.

The competition was organised by the Research and Development Department of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). It was held at NCC Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Described as quite competitive, the 3rd Annual NCC ICT Innovation Competition themed “Utilizing Indigenous Digital Solutions to Bridge the Digital Divide” kicked off with over 1000 Startup applications. 400Startup applications was shortlisted, 88 Startups made it to the first cut, 58tech hubs made it to the second cut, but only 15 tech companies made it to the exhibition booths for the semi final.

Speaking, Kingsley Eze, CEO of Nairaxi, described their victory as a reinforcement towards new technology innovation solutions for Nigeria. He stated that Nairaxi will not relent in the areas of Introducing, ensuring and building new bridges in the nation’s digital divide.

Also speaking, the Co-founder, Elizabeth Omale, appreciated NCC for encouraging and rewarding ICT startups in Nigeria. She explained that Nairaxi will be committed to innovative digital solutions across key sectors so as to improve social growth and economic advancement.

According to him, “Nairaxi has received commendations and congratulatory gestures from across the world for emerging Winner at one of the biggest ICT, digital competitions organised by the Nigeria Communications Commision (NCC). The tech powered startup has collaborated with government agencies and institutions to champion digital inclusion across critical sectors in Nigeria.”

“In recent times, Nairaxi has remained on the frontline for new digital solutions, targeted at achieving the nation’s digital agenda. The company has introduced several tech-related innovations which is currently providing access to digital technologies, promoting entrepreneurship, and creating new Jobs.

He revealed that Nairaxi had in 2022 unveiled the Digital Transit Subsidy Program and the Automated Fare Collection System which provides a seamless and contactless transport service via its mobile application. The tech solution initiatives will mitigate the projected crisis that emanates the final fuel subsidy removal.

“Some of its collaborations include but not limited to National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) and amongst others.”

From the 15 companies that made it to semi final, 10 Startups were picked for the final competition after critical review of a one-page executive summary. The executive summary was authenticated, verified and evaluated by the panel of judges to meet the requirements of the competition.

At the final stage of the competition, lead representatives of the startups were engaged in a 3minutes pitch presentation on their tech innovations. The presentations were adjudged based on the ease of technology, quality of training and expertise of Owners, Strategies, Market potentials and other necessary variables.

At the end of the presentation, Nairaxi emerged winner with a 2million naira cash prize and was followed by two runner-up Winners. The second runner-up is FLOEWS who received 1.5million naira, followed closely by Tronix Lab Limited as second runner-up Winner with 1Million naira cash prize. Although other participants received 200,000naira consolation prize.

The competition was flagged-off on the 6th of February 2023 by top management staffs of NCC led by Engr. Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, the President/CEO of Digital Bridge Institute and Chairman, Panel of Judges, Dr. Abdullateef Bello, CEO Datstrat Consulting Limited, Chris Uwaje, Founder, Mobile Software Solutions Limited, Martha Alade, the founder of Women in Technology in Nigeria (WITIN), and amongst others.

According to our source, the Nigeria Communications Commision provided accommodation and feeding for all Participating startups from day1 to day4 of the exhibition.