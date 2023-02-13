Friendly: Flying  Eagles Fight Back to Beat Congo

The Flying Eagles yesterday came from behind to beat their Congolese counterparts 2-1 in a warm-up game in Morocco ahead of the U20 AFCON in Egypt.

The team led by coach Ladan Bosso have thus gone 18 games unbeaten.

They will play a final test game Wednesday against Central African Republic, who have also qualified for the U20 AFCON.

Despite dominating proceedings, the Flying Eagles went behind after 21 minutes after Onianhue Salomon scored for the Congolese.

Both Haliru Sarki and Samson Lawal spurned glorious chances to get on the scoresheet for the Junior Eagles in the first half.

However, substitute Emmanuel Uchegbu drew the Flying Eagles level in the 66th minute courtesy of a solo effort.

Another sub, Olamilekan Adams, put the game beyond the reach of the Congolese.