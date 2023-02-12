Sule: APC Govs Want Six Months Extension of Naira Swap

*Matawalle orders arrest of those rejecting old notes

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has disclosed that the state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were seeking a six-month extension of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira swap policy.

This is just as Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has ordered the arrest of anyone who refuses to accept the state’s old currency notes of N200, N500, and N1,000.



Sule made this known yesterday while interacting with stakeholders in Farin Ruwa and Akun Development Areas in continuation of his re-election campaign tour of the 18 Development Areas of the state.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain patient, stressing that the APC governors seek a six-month extension before the old Naira notes would be phased out.

He, however, congratulated Nigerians over the decisions taken at the end of the Council of State meeting in Abuja, mandating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to print more currency to cushion the hardship being experienced by Nigerians.



According to him, “I welcome the decision of the Council of State meeting mandating the federal government to obey the judgment of the Supreme Court which nullified the February 10 dateline earlier set for the expiration of the old Naira notes.”



Meanwhile, concerned about the difficulty being experienced by the residents of his state in accessing money at the banks, Governor Sule stormed the Masaka branch of the Union Bank, where he directed banks in the state to make funds available for customers.

The governor, who was en route to Karshi Development Area, in continuation of his re-election campaign tour, visited the bank in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of the state.



“I spoke with the manager, and he assured me that with the bank’s ATM card, one can withdraw up to N20,000, while customers from other banks can only withdraw N10,000,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Matawalle has ordered the arrest of anyone who refuses to accept the state’s old currency notes of two hundred, five, and one thousand naira.



He said the old currency notes remain legal tender until the case’s final verdict instituted against the CBN and the federal government by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states at the Supreme Court.

Matawalle stated this at the swearing-in ceremony of new High Court Judges and newly appointed special Advisers held at the Government House, Chamber II in Gusau, the state Capital.



He explained that he and his counterparts in Kogi and Kaduna states approached the supreme court to order the extension and validity of the old 200, 500, and 1,000 naira notes.

Matawalle also commended the Supreme Court for “doing the needful,” which he said would alleviate the suffering of the masses.

“This courageous decision by the Supreme Court has no doubt saved the country from sliding into a crisis of great proportions that may affect the peace and stability of the country and possibly prevent the holding of the general elections billed for this month.”

“I have joined in this salvaging mission, notwithstanding my proximity and good rapport with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari,” he added.