Kwankwaso Won’t Step down for Atiku, PCC Tells Northern Leaders

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano





The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday insisted that its presidential candidate, Senator Rabi Kwankwaso, would not step down for his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

NNPP, specifically, faulted the Northern Unity and Development Movement (NUDM) for describing Kwankwaso’s refusal to step down the PDP presidential candidate as an anti-north.

He made these clarifications in a statement by the spokesperson to the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Ladipo Johnson, saying Kwankwaso represented the people of Nigeria and not just for sectional interests.

In its statement that emphasised Kwankwaso’s resolve to contest the presidential poll on his records, the campaign council noted that Kwankwaso and NNPP would not succumb to their cheap blackmail and utter lies.

The statement asked the socio-cultural groups in the north to rise above this rather cheap attempt at blackmail, as it will not work.

It added that Kwankwaso had the character, capacity, competence and the political will “to represent the masses and move this country forward and he will not betray the trust of the masses.”

Kwankwaso and NNPP “are representing millions of Nigerians, who are hoping for an improved standard of living, a more secure and prosperous society, and who wish for equity and justice and a reduction in the religious and ethnic divisions we have in the country at the moment.”

The statement lamented that it was sad to see the desperation creeping into the campaign of the PDP presidential candidate.

It said: “We realise that his well-rehearsed template is to have sponsored religious or socio-political groups and purported leaders, going around to attempt to blackmail the people into adopting or stepping down for him, purportedly so the North can have one voice! Such crass arrogance!!

“The people, and yes, especially the women and youth, know that these self-interest groups do not represent them in any way. They are there for themselves and their principal. Indeed, the PDP presidential candidate has long lost touch with the needs of the people especially the women and youth in society.

“You do not live in the United Arab Emirate and then come around like a messiah for elections acting and talking as if you are the one who has the interests of the people at heart. The people cannot be fooled. Kwankwaso lives amongst them and has always represented them well as he intends to do again.”

The statement noted that Kwankwaso and NNPP “are contesting this election to the end. They have a clear path to victory and are representing the majority of the people!”

It advised the self-interest groups moving around Northern Nigeria to work on their campaign and tell the masses what their candidate has for the people!