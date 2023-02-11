  • Saturday, 11th February, 2023

The Garden Theatre Unveils ‘Over The Bridge’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The Garden Theatre has unveiled its new movie project, titled, ‘Over The Bridge’. In weeks ahead, the film production company will release BTS (Behind the Scene) photos and the movie trailer. Starring Nollywood favourites like Joke Silva, Akin Lewis, Paul Adams, Ropo Ewenla, and Toyin Oshinaike. Among the other cast are Ozzy Agu, Segilola Ogidan, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Elma Mbadiwe.

‘Over The Brodge’ follows the life of Folarin Marinho, who goes missing on his birthday while working on a major infrastructure project in Lagos. His wife, Jumoke, embarks on a frantic search for him. Unfortunately, Folarin has been grappling with pressure from work as well as the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his young protégé’s involvement in the project.

Directed by Tolu Ajayi, ‘Over the Bridge’ explores society, relationships, values, responsibility/leadership, community, loss and loyalty. In particular, how the external pressures we face impact our internal pressures, decisions and desires. The upcoming feature film wrapped principal photography officially in March 2022 in Lagos.

Ajayi said this of the forthcoming movie: “I am particularly excited about the audience being transported into an alternate, very slanted Lagos. The story moves us from the lofty towers of corporate central Lagos to the rustic beach locales of Iruoyin village (actually shot in Akodo, Lagos). Over The Bridge is a modern parable, I hope the audience leaves the experience feeling emotionally engaged. 

“I was drawn to this story from memories of a corporate internship in my late teens. I observed ‘the masters of the Nigerian financial universe’ in Lagos during the financial boom of the 90ʼs. This experience tutored me in understanding these stories of corporate leadership, personal sacrifices and social consequences.” 

