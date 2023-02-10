Turkish Citizens in Nigeria Mourn Earthquake Victims 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Turkish citizens in Nigeria have expressed sadness over the death of victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The death toll from the earthquake that occurred on Monday has killed more than 20,000 in Turkey and Syria.

The Turkish citizens, known as the First Surat Group, owners of Nizamiye Hospital, Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), and Ufuk Dialogue – all Turkish establishments, in a statement on Thursday, said it was not just a challenging time for Turkey but the world as a whole.

“From the footage, it is obvious that thousands of lives have been lost and more than half of the city of Kahramanmaras has been completely destroyed. The harsh weather condition is progressively compounding the already bad condition of the survivors as rescue workers race against time to pull more people out of the rubbles. In fact, the level of destruction and the pain unleashed by the incident is inconceivable. It is indeed a challenging time, not just for Turkey but for the world as a whole – we feel the trauma and can understand the profound anguish of every surviving Turkish and Syrian citizen at this time.

“As humans, we are extremely weak and highly limited in knowledge. So, it is almost impossible for us to gauge the turns of nature. And, our efforts are never good enough to prevent such a natural occurrence. We therefore submit our affairs to the almighty God and take solace from the fact that He, being our creator, knows and does the best at all times. Certainly, words cannot express our feelings. We simply pray to God to heal the world and give us the fortitude and resilience to overcome the pain and trauma left behind by this incident,” the statement reads