Oborevwori Seeks Royal Blessing from Isoko, Ijaw Traditional Rulers

Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate in Delta State, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, this week met with Isoko and Ijaw Royal Fathers to seek their blessings ahead of the March 11, 2023 Gubernatorial poll

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has described the State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general election, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, as the best candidate to rule the state as from May 29th, 2023.

He has, therefore, called on Deltans to cast their votes for him during the March 11, 2023 poll.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Palace of the Odiologbo of Owhe Kingdom in Otor Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area of the State, where Hon Oborevwori had gone for royal blessings from Isoko Traditional Rulers, the former Governor said the State PDP Governorship Candidate is tested and trusted.

While saying the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate worked under him when he was governor, Uduaghan stated that he is a very humble person adding that Deltans will not regret making him their next Governor.

His words: “Our royal fathers, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is well known in the state for his humility. He has a wonderful crisis management skills. He worked with me as Special Adviser on Security and he made sure the state was safe for investors. He is a man of the people and he can interact with anybody. Power belongs to God and there is no transition that is always easy and Rt Hon Oborevwori has had his fair share. People will blackmail you and carry so many rumours here and there about you”.

According to him: “Our Governorship Candidate has passed the heat, he has paid his dues and now ready to face the task of piloting the affairs of the state as a governor. I trust him, he will not fail Deltans and I will not be here if I do not trust him. He has the capacity and is well prepared to lead the state. I want to assure our respected royal fathers that he is the best Governorship Candidate to rule our dear state. I am standing on behalf of all well meaning Deltans, I am bold to say that he is the right man for the job. I want to appeal to you to tell your subjects in your various kingdoms to vote him and all other PDP candidates”.

In his speech, Hon Oborevwori declared that he wants to be Governor for all Deltans and Isoko nation will not be left out.

He said: “I am a Pan Deltan and a unifer. I am coming to do more for Deltans from where our governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of PDP, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa will stop on May 29th, 2023.

“Please, vote for me, vote for Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi because that is the ticket that will rescue the nation. Our people should vote for all candidates of the PDP”.

Responding on behalf of other monarchs, the Chief Host and Vice Chairman of Isoko Traditional Rulers, HRM Romanus Ejirememe Inana, the Odiologbo of Owhe Kingdom, implored the Gubernatorial Candidate to remember the Isoko nation when he gets to Government House, Asaba.

He added that; “we will support your aspiration and run inclusive government when you are elected Governor. We will give you the needed support and as Traditional Rulers, we want to play pivotal role in your government”.

Chairman of Isoko Traditional Rulers Council, HRM. Anthony William Ovrawah Asanido 1 of Oleh Kingdom who offered prayers for the Governorship Candidate wished him well.

Hon Oborevwori who also met with members of the Delta Ijaw Traditional Forum for their blessings, commended the monarchs for their support.

According to him, Governor Okowa has done extremely well for the people in the riverine communities and other parts of the state, saying “but the government that is coming will do more for the riverine people and other Deltans. Continue to maintain the peace in your various kingdoms. I can manage the state effectively and so tell your subjects to vote PDP all the way because other parties do not have anything to offer. The Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa ticket will make our country to work again”.

Chairman of Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum His Royal Majesty, Elder (Captain) Timiyan (JP), Agbonu Torububor 1, the Paramount Ruler of Ogulagha Kingdom, whose Palace the meeting was held said “You are a Speaker well respected and as a grassroot politician, there is no doubt that you will remember the riverine area in terms of development and also spread development to the three Senatorial Districts in the State. Use the oil money to develop the people producing the oil. Things are going to be better for Nigerians if PDP comes on board again”.