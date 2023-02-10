Infrastructure Devt: Adeleke Approves Rehabilitation of Major Roads in Osun





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As part of efforts of the current Osun State administration to fast-track development and enhance the economic growth of the state, the government has approved the rehabilitation of some major roads across the state.

Some major roads across the state are in deplorable condition for some time now, impeding the free flow of traffic and increasing the number of hours people spend before getting to their destinations, therefore, it has become necessary for something to be done.

This has prompted the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke to give approval for the rehabilitation of these major roads to ease the free flow of traffic and reduce wear and tear on people’s cars.

Disclosing this yesterday, the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Works and Transport, Olusola Ajao, said the governor graciously approved the rehabilitation of the roads as part of his campaign promises to the people to make life better for them.

Ajao said the selected roads, which has been earmarked for immediate rehabilitation, would all be completed within the first one hundred days of the present administration.

Also speaking, the Director of Highways in the Ministry of Works and Transport, I.B Bello, hinted that spot patching works have already started on some major roads within Osogbo, the state capital, to ease vehicular movement on the roads.

He explained that the rehabilitation of the roads across the state would be a continuous thing as the present administration of Adeleke is determined to fix infrastructures, especially across the state, for the benefit of all and sundry and to boost the economic growth of the state.

Some of the roads approved for rehabilitation include: Akoda to Olaiya to Old Garage/Oke-Fia/Omobolanle area; Lameco/Oke-Onitea junction/stadium area in Osogbo. Rehabilitation of John Mackay/Oke-Ayepe Costain road in Osogbo, and the rehabilitation of Akankan junction/Agate in Ede

Other works approved for rehabilitation include the reconstruction, beautification and upgrading of the state secretariat roundabout; renovation of Governor’s Office, Bola Ige House and some chalets/clinics among others at the Government House in Oke-Fia, Osogbo.