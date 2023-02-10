Danmole Mobilises Idumota Textile Traders for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Eshinlokun

Textile traders in Idumota Market, Lagos Island, Thursday, endorsed presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The traders gave the reassurances when they staged a solidarity walk day, in the popular Lagos Island market.

The solidarity walk, which was organized by Alhaja Kudirat Oyinlomo Danmole, kicked off from beneath the pedestrian bridge into the market at Idumata as leaders and traders from 10 textile divisions of the market all donned APC-branded top and cap as they walked around, becoming the cynosure of all eyes in the market.

In her address, the Convener, Alhaja Kudirat Adunni Oyinlomo-Danmole, explained that the solidarity walk and show of support had become pertinent given Tinubu’s impressive track record when he was the governor and Sanwo-Olu sterling performance, so far.

Danmole said, “The essence of this rally is to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our workaholic governor, Mr. Sellable, Mr. Sanwo-Olu and other candidates of the APC especially all our candidates in Lagos Island both east and west. Asiwaju is the best may for the job because he did numerous things in Lagos State when he was the governor.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing many wonderful things on the Island and that is why what is motivating us to give them the support because we believe they are going to give their best. They will drive Nigeria to promise land.”

She went on to charge the generality of market men and women to come out enmasse and vote for all candidates of the party.

Her words, “My Advice to market women and men (in general) is to come out en mass and vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the governor and other APC Candidates.”

Corroborating Danmole’s words, the Iyaloja General of Textile Traders in Lagos Island, Alhaja Risikat Amori Odumosu reiterated that no trader in the market will not vote for Tinubu as well as the state governor and other candidates of the party in the election.

Her words: “He (Tinubu) is our father and as you know very well, he is the son of our mentor, our late matriarch, Alhaja Abibatu Ashabi Mogaji. He’s been with us from inception. We are his’ , he is ours. Not anyone in the market will not vote for Tinubu. On Lagos Island, the PVC that the traders have is over three thousand. As we are canvassing for Sanwo-Olu, we are doing so for our father, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is ours! Awalokan. There is no doubt that he will get all votes of Lagos Island traders. We are enjoying the legacies of our late matriarch. It is only expected of us to give support to her son and that’s what we are doing,” she said.

The event, which featured intermittent music from popular Fuji Musicians, Alhaji Suleiman Alao popularly known as Atawewe has party stalwarts and supporters in attendance.

The Vice Deputy Chairman of the party in Lagos State, Moshood Maiyegun commended the traders for standing with Tinubu and APC as a party as he urged them to transform their support into vote come February 25th and March 11 Polls.

In his remarks, the former Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture, Hon. Oyinlomo Danmole commended the market traders for what he tagged an unprecedented solidarity from their end.